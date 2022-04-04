Fire in Jahajwala Forest Area of Sariska Under Control: Authorities

The fire that broke out at the Jahajwala forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve has been brought under control, an official statement said Monday. Apart from the forest personnel, villagers and hotel staff are also helping in controlling the fire spread in a three sq km area.

No loss of any life has been reported, it said. The Forest Department on Monday stated that on Sunday information on the fire in the Jahajwala forest area was received at around 12.30 PM.

The teams were sent, and police and villagers were informed. Earlier, a fire had broken out in a 10 sqkm area of Baleta forest and air force choppers were used to douse it. The aerial distance between Baleta and Jahajwala forest area is around six km.

Tigers ST- 08 and ST-15 generally make movement in this area but on April 3 and 4, their movement was not traced in this area, said the statement. Three fire brigades were pressed into service on Sunday to douse the fire that had started on the hillside of the forest area.

On March 30, the first incident of fire was reported from Baleta forest block of the Sariska Tiger Reserve, then on April 1 in the Nadu forest area in a two-hectare area and on April 2 in a one-hectare area of Malajodka area.

