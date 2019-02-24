Fire in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve Destroys Thousands of Acres of Forest Land

A major fire in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve has now spread to an area of over 8 km. Five days since the fire started in Barekatte and Guddakare regions of the reserve, thousands of acres of forest land have been damaged apart from loss of flora and fauna.Hundreds of forest department officials along with local volunteers have been trying to douse the fire. However, strong winds and dry grass have aided the fire to spread towards the roads on National Highway 67.NH 67, which connects Ooty to Mysore had to be closed for vehicles, as a result.The forest department has put a ban on forest safaris as a precautionary measure.Hanumatha Kumar, fire department supervisor speaking to News 18 Kannada, said that the fact that the fire is spreading from different parts of the reserve also raises suspicion on whether it was an act of sabotage.The Bandipur Tiger Reserve covers an area of 87,400 hectares and along with the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and the Nagarahole National Park form one of India's ecologically diverse regions. It is home to vulnerable species like elephants, gaurs, tigers and Indian rock pythons.