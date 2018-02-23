GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fire in Pharma Unit in Hyderabad; 4 Workers Injured

The fire broke out between 6.30 am and 7 am in the pharma unit located in the Jeedimetla area, a police official told PTI.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
Representative Image: Ibnlive
Hyderabad: Four workers suffered minor injuries in a fire which broke out in a pharma unit here this morning, police said.

The fire broke out between 6.30 am and 7 am in the pharma unit located in the Jeedimetla area, a police official told PTI.

"Four persons (all workers) suffered minor burn injuries," he said. Flames engulfed the unit and thick, black smoke billowed into the air from its premises, the official said. Half a dozen fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control, he said.

An operation is on to find if anyone is still trapped inside the premises, the official said. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

