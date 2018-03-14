English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire in Three-Storey Building in Palghar; One Feared Killed
The building's ground floor and the first floor, which housed a provisions store and its godown, were completely gutted in the fire, the police said in a release issued here.
Picture for representation.
Palghar, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Kasa area here in the wee hours on Wednesday, the district rural police said.
One person was feared dead, but there was no official confirmation yet, they said.
The police received a call around 3.30 am about the blaze in the residential-cum-commercial building, located near a temple in the Kasa area of the Dahanu taluka.
The building's ground floor and the first floor, which housed a provisions store and its godown, were completely gutted in the fire, the police said in a release issued here.
However, residents of the four apartments on the building's second floor were evacuated, the police said, adding that one person was feared killed in the fire, but there was no official confirmation yet.
Three fire engines were rushed to the spot. The flames were doused but the cooling work was still on, the police added.

