'Fire Incident at Srisailam Hydroelectric Plant Deeply Unfortunate': PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief at the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana.

  August 21, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire tragedy, in which nine persons were killed, as "deeply unfortunate" and hoped that the injured recover at the earliest. The incident took place late Thursday night in the plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border.

"Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief at the tragic fire incident. "Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," he said.

Condoling the loss of lives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to tragic fire accident at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

