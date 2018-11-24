English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Official Claims He Was 'Beaten With Rods, Sticks' by Colleagues Inside Office
He also alleged favouritism by a superior in the department over approval of leaves, the police said.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Noida (UP): Four fire department officials scuffled inside their office here Friday with one of them alleging physical assault by others, police said.
He also alleged favouritism by a superior in the department over approval of leaves, they said.
The incident took place at the Fire Station in Sector 2 and the matter was reported to the Sector 20 police station.
In a complaint to the police, the official claimed that he was "beaten with rods and sticks" by his colleagues "in the presence of the superior official who did not intervene".
Superintendent of Police, Noida City, Sudha Singh said Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar has forwarded a report to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma recommending disciplinary action against the officials involved.
"The medical check up of the fire officers involved in the brawl was being done and the matter was being probed to ascertain the facts," Singh said
He also alleged favouritism by a superior in the department over approval of leaves, they said.
The incident took place at the Fire Station in Sector 2 and the matter was reported to the Sector 20 police station.
In a complaint to the police, the official claimed that he was "beaten with rods and sticks" by his colleagues "in the presence of the superior official who did not intervene".
Superintendent of Police, Noida City, Sudha Singh said Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar has forwarded a report to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma recommending disciplinary action against the officials involved.
"The medical check up of the fire officers involved in the brawl was being done and the matter was being probed to ascertain the facts," Singh said
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Did Vikas Gupta Just Confirm Srishty Rode Will be Eliminated this Week?
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time
- International Committee Set to Question Facebook About Data Scandals
- Vicky Kaushal: I Tore my Job Letter to Give my Entire Attention to Acting
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up