Fire Raging Within You Rages Within Me Too, Says Modi in Bihar Rally
The prime minister, who was in the north Bihar town to launch a slew of projects, paid tributes to two jawans from the state who died in the Pulwama attack.
File photo of PM Modi (PTI Photo)
Barauni/Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he shares the grief and outrage with the people of the nation in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.
The prime minister, who was in the north Bihar town to launch a slew of projects, began his speech with a few lines in the local dialect Angika and paid tributes to two jawans from the state who died in the Pulwama attack.
"I salute and pay my tributes to Sanjay Kumar Sinha and Ratan Kumar Thakur. To the people who have gathered here, I would like to say the fire that is raging in your heart, is in my heart too," Modi said, evoking a thunderous response from the crowds.
