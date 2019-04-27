Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Fire Razes 40 Shanties in East Delhi

Prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in which 15 gas cylinders kept in the shanties exploded, an official added.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire Razes 40 Shanties in East Delhi
Fire breaks out at a slum in the Laxmi Nagar area of New Delh on Saturday. (IANS)
Loading...
New Delhi: A major fire on Saturday gutted as many as 40 shanties in Lalita Park in east Delhi, a fire official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call reporting a fire in the Lalita Park area was received by its control room at 11am.

"Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the fire at 12.10pm. No casualty has been reported," the official said.

Prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in which 15 gas cylinders kept in the shanties exploded, the official added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram