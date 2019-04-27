English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Razes 40 Shanties in East Delhi
Prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in which 15 gas cylinders kept in the shanties exploded, an official added.
Fire breaks out at a slum in the Laxmi Nagar area of New Delh on Saturday. (IANS)
New Delhi: A major fire on Saturday gutted as many as 40 shanties in Lalita Park in east Delhi, a fire official said.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call reporting a fire in the Lalita Park area was received by its control room at 11am.
"Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the fire at 12.10pm. No casualty has been reported," the official said.
Prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in which 15 gas cylinders kept in the shanties exploded, the official added.
