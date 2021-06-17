Fire Breaks Out at AIIMS Delhi's Teaching Block, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at AIIMS Delhi’s conversion building on Wednesday night.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said it’s a teaching block and there was no patient. He also said the fire has been brought under control. No injuries have been reported so far.

“No one needed to be rescued. It’s a teaching block," Garg said.

The fire department said the incident took place at 10.22 pm and 22 fire fighting vehicles reached the spot to contain the blaze. The fire broke out on the roof of the ninth floor of the building.

Garg said a short circuit might have caused the fire, but added that a detailed inspection will ascertain the exact cause.

