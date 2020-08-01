Fire Breaks Out at Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

A fire was reported at a private hospital in Grant Road area of South Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. The incident occurred around 11.44 pm on Friday night on the ground floor of Reliance Hospital located at Khetwadi Back Road, the official said.

"The blaze erupted from the kitchen on the groundfloor, following which the fire brigade was alerted," he said.

At least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed the spot and the flames was doused around 1 am, the official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.