Massive Fire Engulfs Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, IAF Choppers Join to Tame Blaze

A massive fire has spread over 10 sq km, which is equal to 1,800 football fields, at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, officials said on Tuesday. Two helicopters deployed by the Indian Air Force have also joined the district administration in controlling the fire.

According to officials, the cause of the blaze, which erupted late on Monday, was yet to be ascertained. The IAF tweeted about the fire at Sariska, saying it had deployed two helicopters at the behest of the Alwar district administration. The fire has engulfed large areas of the tiger reserve, and two Mi 17 V5 helicopters are undertaking Bambi Bucket operations, the IAF added.

At the behest of Alwar Dist admin to help control the spread of fire over large areas of #SariskaTigerReserve, @IAF_MCC has deployed two Mi 17 V5 heptrs to undertake #BambiBucket ops.Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today.#आपत्सुमित्रम pic.twitter.com/HhGEHsdYrS — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 29, 2022

Officials said firefighting operations have been on since early morning, but firefighters were yet to bring the blaze under control. Tiger movement in the area has been affected as the fire is in the territory of a tigress, ST17, and her two cubs, a forest official added.

Advertisement

Around 150 to 200 people, including forest staff, were engaged in controlling the fire, officials said, adding, “villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area have been asked to move to safety."

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.