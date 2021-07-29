Firearm Dealers Based In MP, UP Held In Delhi; Pistols Cache Recovered

The Delhi police have busted two syndicates, from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, supplying illegal arms to criminal gangs in Delhi and have arrested three men in two separate operations. The police have recovered 15 illegal semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore and 10 single shot pistols of .315 bore along with 75 cartridges of different bores from the arrested men.

The arrested men have been identified as 25-year-old Suraj Parmar from Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Ravi Kumar, 26, from Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh and Pradeep Kumar Rajha, 48, from Meerut in UP.

Police have found that these pistols were procured from areas like Khargone and Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 2000 to 5000 and were sold between a price range as high as Rs 22,000 to 25,000.

Senior officers said that the two modules, based in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were busted following multiple raids in two separate operations conducted by the Delhi police’s special cell.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Kushwah said on Wednesday a trap was laid near Akshardham in east Delhi and police teams led by Inspector Shiv Kumar zeroed in on Ravi and Pradeep, who were then arrested.

Ten pistols along with 25 live cartridges were recovered from them.

“Ravi along with one of his associates was also arrested earlier by the special cell in 2019 after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi in which he got injured in one leg. His brother Raju is also an active firearms trafficker and he was also earlier arrested in April 2021. Accused Pradeep has also been found previously involved in a case of illegal arms trafficking in Modi Nagar, UP,” the DCP said.

He further said that both the arrested persons have revealed that they procured these illegal firearms from an arms supplier based in Burhanpur in MP.

“In the operation where the MP module was busted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Thursday led to the arrest of accused Suraj from whom 15 pistols and 50 live cartridges were recovered. Suraj has disclosed that he used to procure illegal arms from one Kallu in Khargone, MP," the officer added.

