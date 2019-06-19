Firecracker Waste Causes Explosion in Muzaffarnagar Garbage Heap, 3 Children Hurt

Muzaffarnagar: Three children were seriously injured in an explosion in a garbage heap in Purbalyan village here, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place when the trio was playing near the garbage heap on Tuesday evening in the village which comes under the jurisdiction of Mansur police station, they said.

According to the preliminary investigation, some waste from a firecracker factory was also in the garbage heap which led to the explosion, police said.

The injured kids were rushed to a nearby hospital, they added. PTI CORR