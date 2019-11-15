Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Firecrackers at Noida Wedding Land Groom's Father in Trouble, FIR Lodged

The action was taken by the district administration over reports of bursting of firecrackers during the function at Sector 51 on Thursday night.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Firecrackers at Noida Wedding Land Groom's Father in Trouble, FIR Lodged
Image for representation.

Noida (UP): Bursting of firecrackers at a wedding function here has landed the groom's father and the event's organisers in trouble after an FIR was lodged against them for violating a ban on fireworks, officials said on Friday.

The action was taken by the district administration over reports of bursting of firecrackers during the function at Sector 51 on Thursday night, they said.

"The firecrackers were burst in violation of the guidelines and orders of the National Green Tribunal and a Supreme Court-mandated panel, amid such a high level of air pollution," City Magistrate, Noida, Shailendra Mishra, said.

He said an FIR against the groom's father and the function's organisers was registered under Section 15 of The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The punishment for such violations could be Rs 5 lakh in penalty or imprisonment for up to one year, or both, Mishra said.

The district administration has warned all community centres, marriage halls to take caution and not violate laws and guidelines pertaining to pollution.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram