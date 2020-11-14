Firecrackers Silenced in Delhi But Dense Smog Greets Residents on Diwali, Met Blames Low Wind Speed

A thick blanket of smog veiled Delhi NCR this morning as the country celebrates Diwali on Saturday. According to a data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7.00 am stood at 364 in the 'Very Poor' category.

While National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Delhi Government have imposed a blanket ban on the selling and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi until November 30, the onus still relies on strict enforcement.

Akshardham Temple in the Northeast Delhi could barely be seen from the flyover due to thick smog. The meteorological conditions still remain unfavorable because of low wind speed and falling temperature. The amalgamation of adverse weather conditions, smoke from stubble burning and pollution from local sources converts Delhi into a virtual gas chamber every year.

People at all times are required to wear N-95 and N-99 masks since they keep the micro pollutants off which catalyse the deterioration of respiratory ailments, infecting the lining of lungs. Among the harmful pollutants are Sulphur Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide, Ozone, PM 2.5 and PM 10 which are instrumental in exposing people to a number of health hazards.

Here is a graphical representation of the story behind the celebration of Diwali:

