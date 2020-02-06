Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
1-min read

Fired Employee Robs Ex-boss at Gunpoint in Delhi

Chandan, who had a grudge against his former boss for firing him two years ago, planned the robbery along with his two friends.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fired Employee Robs Ex-boss at Gunpoint in Delhi
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh for allegedly robbing Rs 5 lakh cash from his former employer at gunpoint, police said on Thursday.

Chandan, who had a grudge against his former boss for firing him two years ago, planned the robbery along with his two friends, Ranjit (24) and Jaan Mohammad, they said. Police have arrested Ranjit (24) but Mohammad is absconding, an official said.

On January 23 at 8:30 pm, Chandan and Ranjit robbed Sanjay Sahdev, a garment trader, outside his house.

The duo allegedly fired in the air to scare Sahdev and then robbed his bag, containing cash and other documents, before fleeing in their vehicle, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Additional Commissioner of Police (Central).

Police scrutinised CCTV camera footage from the crime scene and nearby area to identify the suspects, he added. Chandan and Ranjit were nabbed from their respective houses in Azadpur and Model Town area on Wednesday, the officer said.

A scooter used in the crime, the looted money, some documents of Sahdev, and a mobile phone purchased after robbery have been recovered, he said.

During interrogation, Chandan told police that he wanted to teach Sahdev a lesson since the day he was fired. He started working at another shop in Gaffar Market and kept waiting for the right moment to rob Sahdev, the officer said.

Chandan knew that Sahdev earns good money in winters by sale of jackets and takes the cash home at night, he said.

After the incident, Chandan deposited Rs 40,000 in his bank account, while Ranjit purchased an expensive mobile phone, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram