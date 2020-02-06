Fired Employee Robs Ex-boss at Gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh for allegedly robbing Rs 5 lakh cash from his former employer at gunpoint, police said on Thursday.

Chandan, who had a grudge against his former boss for firing him two years ago, planned the robbery along with his two friends, Ranjit (24) and Jaan Mohammad, they said. Police have arrested Ranjit (24) but Mohammad is absconding, an official said.

On January 23 at 8:30 pm, Chandan and Ranjit robbed Sanjay Sahdev, a garment trader, outside his house.

The duo allegedly fired in the air to scare Sahdev and then robbed his bag, containing cash and other documents, before fleeing in their vehicle, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Additional Commissioner of Police (Central).

Police scrutinised CCTV camera footage from the crime scene and nearby area to identify the suspects, he added. Chandan and Ranjit were nabbed from their respective houses in Azadpur and Model Town area on Wednesday, the officer said.

A scooter used in the crime, the looted money, some documents of Sahdev, and a mobile phone purchased after robbery have been recovered, he said.

During interrogation, Chandan told police that he wanted to teach Sahdev a lesson since the day he was fired. He started working at another shop in Gaffar Market and kept waiting for the right moment to rob Sahdev, the officer said.

Chandan knew that Sahdev earns good money in winters by sale of jackets and takes the cash home at night, he said.

After the incident, Chandan deposited Rs 40,000 in his bank account, while Ranjit purchased an expensive mobile phone, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.