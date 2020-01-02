Firefighter Killed During Rescue Op After Explosion Brings Down Building in Delhi's Peeragarhi; 14 Injured

New Delhi: One firefighter was killed and at least 14 people injured after a building collapsed in Delhi's Peeragarhi on Thursday morning during fire-fighting operations. Of the 14 injured, 13 are fire brigade personnel.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the news on Twitter.

बेहद दुःख के साथ बताना पड़ रहा है कि लोगों को आग से बचाते बचाते हमारा एक जाँबाज़ शहीद हो गया। हमारे firemen बेहद जोखिम भरी परिस्थितियों में अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर लोगों को बचाते हैं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे https://t.co/Z6K2dYVazW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2020

The fire department officials have said the building can collapse any time due to the impact of the blast and the rescue operations are being conducted through the wall of an adjacent building.

According to initial information, a fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning after which seven fire tenders were sent to the location. The building, however, collapsed due to blast, trapping several people including the personnel.

Thirty-five fire tenders as well as the NDRF are now at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Kejriwal said he was closely monitoring the situation. “V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” he tweeted.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires in the national capital. On December 8, a massive blaze ripped through Delhi’s Anaj Mandi that left 43 labourers dead and many others injured. A week later, fire broke out at a godown of a furniture factory in Delhi’s Mundka area.

This was followed by a fire in a cloth godown in Kirari area where three children were among nine people who lost their lives.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.