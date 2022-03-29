A thick blanket of smoke engulfed east Delhi’s Ghazipur dumping yard as a fire that broke out on Monday continued to rage on in some pockets even after 19 hours.

Two fire tenders have been stationed at the spot, an official of the fire department said.

An FIR has reportedly been registered under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people.

A massive fire broke out at the landfill site in Ghazipur on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas. No casualty was reported.

JCB machines were also pressed into service in the firefighting operation, an official said.

“The fire is in the garbage mound and that makes it harder to douse. We cannot take the fire tenders upwards. The spot is vertically located and the water comes down when we spray it on the fire, which makes the task difficult, “the official had said, adding that a total of 50 fire personnel along with 10 fire tenders were working at the spot.

