Firemen Break Door to Save Woman, Kids Being Hit by Mentally Unwell Man in Mumbai

Thane: Police and fire brigade in Thane in Maharashtra had to use a door-breaker tool to gain entry into a house where a man, reported to be mentally unwell, was assaulting his wife and two minor children, an official said on Sunday.

Ashok Late (45) had, late Saturday night, locked his flat in the GB Road area from inside and was beating up his wife Ujjwala (40) and their 15-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, said Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam.

"After being alerted, the Kasarwadavali police reached the flat but could not break it open. The local fire brigade was summoned which used a door-breaker tool to gain entry. The woman and her two children were rescued," he said.

The family has been convinced to get the man treated for his mental illness, a police official said. "No offence has been registered in this connection," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.