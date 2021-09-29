Firhad Hakim Feels ‘Relaxed’ a Day Before Bhawanipore by-polls as Campaigning Ends

Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim seems to be in a relaxed mood a day before the important by-election for Bhawanipore assembly constituency. Hakim, who is in charge of three wards of Bhawanipore assembly seat, has been rigorously campaigning for the last 25 days. Right now, he has got more pressing issues to deal with—the prevailing disaster in the state following rains and flooding due to depression and the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

The bypolls for the high profile Bhawanipore Assembly constituency will be held on September 30. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from her home turf.

“I woke up a little early today. I spent time chatting with family members, then spent time with my granddaughter who is my source of oxygen and relaxation,” said Hakim on being questioned on how he spent the whole day.

However, all said and done, Firhad Hakim did not shy away from the responsibility of managing the elections. He had held multiple meetings with polling agents and the ward co-ordinators on Tuesday. He is keeping an eye out for any miscreants or lumpen elements who may try to disturb the peace in the area.

The three wards which Hakim is in charge of are wards 74, 77 and 82. In Ward No 8, TMC led with 21,369 votes in the May Assembly elections. In ward no 74, TMC trailed by 536 votes while in ward no 72, the party led by 5209 votes. The Trinamool Congress is aiming to widen the voting gap in wards 64 and 62, according to reports.

The Trinamool Congress aims to make its leader Mamata Banerjee victorious by a huge margin in Bhawanipore. Leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee had gone on a door to door campaign. Now that the ‘exams’ are over, the TMC leaders are eagerly waiting for the ‘results’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here