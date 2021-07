At least two people were reportedly killed after assailants opened fire at a crowd near the Bada Hindu Rao hospital in Delhi on Thursday.

According to sources, the assailants fired at least 20-25 rounds. The incident took place at around 9:45 pm. Two more people have been injured.

Eyewitnesses say the assailants came in a group and they were carrying several firearms.

