Firoz Khan is in Sanskrit Dept, Will Continue to Teach Sanskrit in BHU, Says Govt

New Delhi: Seeking to put an end to the controversy over the appointment of a Muslim professor in BHU's Sanskrit department, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" on Thursday told Lok Sabha that Firoz Khan is in the varsity's Sanskrit department and will continue to teach that language.

Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit Universities Bill, Danish Ali (BSP) referred to Benaras Hindu University assistant professor Khan, who was facing protests after being appointed to the post in the Sanskrit department of the varsity.

Intervening in the debate, Pokhriyal said "Firoz Khan is in the Sanskrit department, and will remain there."

He also said the assistant professor will continue to teach Sanskrit. Amid protests, Khan had reportedly joined joined Arts faculty of the varsity on Tuesday.

