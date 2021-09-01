Firozabad CMO Transferred, Door-to-door Screening: UP Govt Steps Up Measures to Curb Dengue Spread

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer in Firozabad and 11 doctors including some experts have been deployed in the district after 40 people, mostly children, died of suspected dengue.

CMO Neeta Kulshresth has been transferred from Firozabad as senior consultant of Aligarh’s Malkhan Singh District Hospital. Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi has been appointed as the new CMO. He had held the charge of the additional CMO in Hapur.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all the concerned departments to take due care of medical facilities and cleanliness in view of dozens of deaths due to dengue and viral fever deaths of children in the Firozabad district in the last couple of days.

The chief minister on Monday had visited the district to overview the arrangements and directed the Department of Health and Medical Education to take adequate measures. He also asked the urban and rural local bodies to employ proper spraying and cleanliness logistics to ward off any further threat to dengue, malaria and other water-borne and seasonal diseases.

The children who fell ill will be looked after by a team of expert doctors drawn from various places. An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) expert team has been pressed into service to test the samples and have ruled out Covid-19 infection spread. The health department has been asked to arrange for adequate paramedical staff and conduct the camps round the clock to keep a close eye on the situation.

Adityanath has also directed senior officers to overview the treatment, preventive measures and ensure that cleanliness drive is taken up. A state-wide surveillance drive will be taken up from September 7 to 16, during which the health workers will go door-to-door to find out if there are some persons with viral, dengue, malaria or other ailments. Hospitals will be treating the patients free of cost as per government instructions.

