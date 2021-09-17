Firozabad: Two More Deaths Takes Toll Due to Dengue, Viral Fever to 62

Two more deaths due to viral fever and dengue were reported from UP's Firozabad, taking the district's fatality count to 62, according to official records. A woman died from dengue on Thursday while a child died on Friday.

Additional Director (Health) Dr AK Singh said several teams are working to control the outbreak of viral fever and dengue. A medical team led by communicable disease specialist Dr GS Bajpai had gone to Tundla on Thursday and visited affected areas in Firozabad city and Shikohabad on Friday, he said. On the instructions of the Union government, Director of Swachh Bharat Mission S B Singh reached Firozabad and assessing the situation.

A special cleaning drive and anti-larva spraying are being carried out, the official said. When asked as to why the situation has not been controlled despite efforts for almost a month now, he said continuous rain for two days has interrupted the operations. Problems are emerging in controlling the situation due to frequent rain, he said. Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner of Agra, Amit Gupta, has directed Agra's Assistant Municipal Commissioner Anupam Shukla to try to handle the situation by working for three days in Firozabad along with his team consisting of two sanitary inspectors.

The divisional commissioner has directed to run a cleanliness campaign to ensure that there is no waterlogging. The team led by Shukla has arrived here, officials said.

