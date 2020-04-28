First 1,000 Covid-19 Cases in Delhi in 42 days But Tally Went From 2,000 to 3,000 in 8 Days, Says Data

The first 1,000 coronavirus cases in Delhi were reported over a period of 42 days but the number of COVID-19 patients in the city went up from 2,000 to 3,000 in eight days, according to data shared by authorities.

The national capital reported its first coronavirus case on March 1, when a businessman living in east Delhi tested positive for the deadly virus after his return from Italy.

On April 11, the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark, totalling 1,069, while the corresponding figure stood at 903 the previous day.

The death toll on April 11 was 19.

On April 13, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi plummeted to 356, its highest by far on a single day.

However, the same was just 17 two days later on April 15, a fluctuation that experts have said points to the pace of contact tracing and a possible indication that the infection has not gone to the community.

The erratic numbers also reflect the time taken - four to five days - for results of the RT-PCR test being used in India currently since the rapid antibodies test kits are yet to arrive, the experts said.

There was no discernible trajectory around mid-April with the number of cases going up and down erratically. On April 10, the city recorded 183 fresh cases, including 154 from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin. On April 11, it was 166, April 12 (85), April 13 (356), April 14 (51) and April 15 (17).

The cases crossed the 2,000-mark on April 19, when the total cases stood at 2,003 with 45 fatalities, the doubling of cases from the 1,000-mark happening in eight days.

On April 27, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital went up by 190 cases to 3,108, according to the Delhi government authorities, crossing the 3,000-mark in the city.

The last 1,000 cases again being recorded in eight-day span.

The death toll till Monday was 54, with no fresh fatalities reported on April 26-27.

The total number of patients who have recovered till April 27 stands at 877 and active cases at 2,177.

