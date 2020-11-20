First Animal Study in India on Coronavirus Moves to Its Final Stage: AYUSH Ministry

The first animal study in India on coronavirus , which is a collaborative effort between Ministry of AYUSH and Department of Bio-Technology (DBT), has moved to its final stage. This concerns pre-clinical studies on four oral interventions which have already been taken up for clinical studies, the AYUSH ministry said.

In a statement, it describes the study as one of the most sophisticated research projects in the country in the COVID-19 context. The clinical studies are being pursued through another collaboration of the Ministry of AYUSH, the partner in this one being the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The collaboration relating to the animal study (in-vivo) arose from an MoU signed between the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) of the Ministry of AYUSH and the DBT. It is based on the concept of reverse Pharmacology (PH) which explores the scientific reasoning behind established medical practice like those of Ayurveda, the statement said. The study was being held at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous institute of DBT located in Faridabad.

The sophisticated BSL-3 level laboratories of THSTI were housing these studies, being held on hamsters. "This is a proud moment for both Ministry of AYUSH and Department of Biotechnology that this collaboration is leading to land mark research in India," said AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.