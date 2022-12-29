CHANGE LANGUAGE
First Argument, Then Full-blown Fight: 2 Indian Passengers Get Into Scuffle on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight | Video
1-MIN READ

First Argument, Then Full-blown Fight: 2 Indian Passengers Get Into Scuffle on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight | Video

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 07:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Screen grab of the video shared online. (Twitter)

In a video, now widely shared on social media, shows two Indians on a Thai Smile Airway flight arguing with the air hostess trying to mellow them down.

Two Indian passengers, in an international flight from Bangkok to Kolkata had a heated argument mid-air that turned into an all-out physical quarrel on Tuesday.

A few moments later, one of the men starts incessantly slapping and hitting the other on his face, turning it into a fight, alarming fellow passengers amid panic stroked air staff.

At one point, the flight attendant can be heard saying “just stop" on the microphone while other people gather around trying to come between them and stop the fight.

This is not the first time a fight has happened mid-air this month. In an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi a passenger got into a brawl with a flight attendant that involved yelling.

The flight reacted on the incident and said, “we are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers’ comfort has always been our top priority."

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:December 29, 2022, 07:41 IST
last updated:December 29, 2022, 07:50 IST
