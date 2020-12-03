First Arrest in UP Under Law to Curb 'Love Jihad' as Muslim Man Held for 'Pressuring' Girl to Convert

Days after the promulgation of the ordinance against forced conversion, a Muslim man was arrested in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The arrest was made five days after the first lawsuit against love jihad was registered at Deorania police station, while the accused has been sent to jail.

Allegedly the 21-year-old accused was having an affair with a Hindu girl and was pressuring her to convert to Islam. Following which the girl’s father married her to someone else during the Covid-19 triggered lockdown.

As per the complaint, the accused was threatening to kill her and on November 28, a lawsuit was filed against Owais under the Uttar Pradesh Law against Forced Conversion 3/5 Section, Section 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code. On Wednesday, the police arrested the accused in the matter.

In-charge SSP Dr. Sansar Singh said that the accused has been arrested under sections 504 (offending a person), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Uttar Pradesh Laws Prevention of Forced Religious Conversion Act 3/5.

The Prohibition of Law against Religious Conversion Ordinance 2020 has been approved by the UP Governor Anandi Ben on Saturday. Under the ordinance, a provision of harsh punishment of up to 10 years has been made if anyone is found guilty under the law. It says that if only the girl's religion is changed for marriage, not only will such marriage be declared invalid, but those who help in conversion can also face a jail term of up to 10 years. The ordinance further states that lying, greed, or any other fraudulent way or conversion to marriage will be a non-bailable offense.