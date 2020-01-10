Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

First Batch of 3,000 Tamil Refugees to Return to Sri Lanka in Next Few Months, Says Foreign Minister

There are around 90,000 Tamil refugees in India and sources said Sri Lanka could take back as many as 60,000.

Maha Siddiqui | CNN-News18

Updated:January 10, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
First Batch of 3,000 Tamil Refugees to Return to Sri Lanka in Next Few Months, Says Foreign Minister
External affairs minister S Jaishankar with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on Thursday.

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday said 3,000 Tamil refugees in India have volunteered to go back to the island nation and their return should happen in the next few months.

The process of repatriation, he told News18, was discussed with external affairs minister S Jaishankar during their meeting on Thursday. The first batch has been identified, he said, but refused to give a timeline for the return. "Name and numbers have to be scrutinised. That will be done very fast by Sri Lanka," he said.

There are around 90,000 Tamil refugees in India. Sources have said Sri Lanka could take back as many as 60,000. The other 30,000 now have families or work in India and some have also been naturalised so may not head back to Sri Lanka.

As for the confidence building efforts before repatriation, the minister said that there was an established organisation led by Chandra Hasan in Jaffna that has been closely working with refugees and are facilitating efforts on the ground and also monitoring the process.

As for when the other refugees would make their way back, he said, "these are citizens who are returning and the process of reconciliation is also an important matter in which India has been giving us support to expedite so the numbers will be moving as per the agreement and understanding."

The issue of fishermen and confiscated boats was also taken up at the meeting. The minister reiterated what Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised in his visit to India about releasing all confiscated boats.

"Returning boats is a clear decision taken by President. They will be released," he said, but added that Sri Lanka has communicated to India time and again that deep sea trawling remains a problem area. "So alternative training and different income patterns also need to be given to them (fishermen) who often cross the line due to the chase."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram