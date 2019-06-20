First Batch of 58 Kailash-Mansarovar Pilgrims Reaches China
The pilgrims crossed over into the Chinese territory through the Lipulekh pass, located at 17,500 feet, on the way to Kailash-Mansarovar at 8.15 am on Thursday.
Pithoragarh: The first batch of 58 Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims reached the Tibet Autonomous Region of China through the Lipulekh pass on Thursday.
The pilgrims crossed over into Chinese territory through the Lipulekh pass located at 17,500 feet on the way to Kailash-Mansarovar at 8.15 am, said Ashok Joshi, General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the yatra.
"All the members of the batch are safe. They were found medically fit by ITBP (Indi-Tibetan Border Police) doctors during a check-up at Gunji. The batch will return to the pass after spending seven days inside Tibet where the pilgrims will have a view (darshan) of the holy Kailash believed to be the abode of Hindu deity Shiva and bathe in the sacred Mansarovar lake," Joshi said. Besides the first batch, two other batches of pilgrims have also reached close to the Lipulekh pass, he said
