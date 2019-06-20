Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

First Batch of 58 Kailash-Mansarovar Pilgrims Reaches China

The pilgrims crossed over into the Chinese territory through the Lipulekh pass, located at 17,500 feet, on the way to Kailash-Mansarovar at 8.15 am on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
First Batch of 58 Kailash-Mansarovar Pilgrims Reaches China
The pilgrims crossed over into the Chinese territory through the Lipulekh pass, located at 17,500 feet, on the way to Kailash-Mansarovar at 8.15 am on Thursday.
Loading...

Pithoragarh: The first batch of 58 Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims reached the Tibet Autonomous Region of China through the Lipulekh pass on Thursday.

The pilgrims crossed over into Chinese territory through the Lipulekh pass located at 17,500 feet on the way to Kailash-Mansarovar at 8.15 am, said Ashok Joshi, General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the yatra.

"All the members of the batch are safe. They were found medically fit by ITBP (Indi-Tibetan Border Police) doctors during a check-up at Gunji. The batch will return to the pass after spending seven days inside Tibet where the pilgrims will have a view (darshan) of the holy Kailash believed to be the abode of Hindu deity Shiva and bathe in the sacred Mansarovar lake," Joshi said. Besides the first batch, two other batches of pilgrims have also reached close to the Lipulekh pass, he said

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram