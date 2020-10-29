First Batch of 8-10 Indians Out of 33 Stuck in Somalia to Return Home Soon: MEA

The Indian mission in Kenya has taken up the case of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia after not being paid their salaries by the firm they were working for and the company has agreed to clear their dues and facilitate their return, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Indian mission in Kenya is taking the required steps and expressed hope that the first batch of about 8-10 people out of the 33 will arrive in India soon.

Asked about the Indians stuck in Somalia after not getting salary for months, Srivastava said at an online briefing that the case "is of 33 Indian nationals from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat and are working in Somalia." "Our mission in Kenya which covers Somalia got information about them and our mission officials travelled from Kenya to Somalia and with the help of foreign office there they spoke with the company and workers. "After talks, the company people agreed to clear the dues of the Indians. They have also said that they will facilitate those Indians who want to return home," he said.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said India is working on relief and return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia and the High Commission in Nairobi has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities. To a separate question on Vijay Mallya's extradition, Srivastava said his leave to appeal in Supreme Court had been rejected on May 14, and after that the UK side informed the Indian side that there were some "confidential legal issue" due to which his extradition was not taking place. "We are engaged with the UK side on this," he said.

On Nirav Modi's extradition from the UK, he said his extradition hearing was held at the Westminster Magistrate Court London between September 7 and 11 during which the prosecution presented its case against him. The next hearing is on November 3, Srivastava noted, adding Nirav Modi had applied for bail in October on grounds of mental health and this bail application was rejected.