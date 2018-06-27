English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Kashmir to Begin Amarnath Yatra
With additional 213 companies of paramilitary forces augmenting the strength of the existing security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, nearly one hundred thousand security personnel have been deployed to guard this year's Yatra.
Srinagar: The first batch of 1,091 pilgrims left early on Wednesday for Kashmir to start the Amarnath Yatra which begins from Thursday.
"A total of 1,091 yatris (pilgrims) left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 52 vehicles. This included 780 males, 190 females, one child and 120 Sadhus," police said.
The 60-day Yatra will end on August 26, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.
