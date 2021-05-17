First Black Fungus Death Reported in MP's Ujjain

Ravaged by Covid-19, the temple city of Ujjain has reported the first death related to black fungus, i.e. mucormycosis on Sunday when a middle-aged person died at a private hospital.

Mohammad Imran, who had lost an eye in a surgery performed on him days ago for ending infection, succumbed to illness at a private hospital on Sunday. After his wife had tested positive, Imran too contracted infection on April 16 and was in home isolation. He was rushed to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated on April 23, his family said.

The black fungus was confirmed in his nasal portion on April 27 and was referred to CHL hospital in Indore and lost an eye after two back-to-back surgeries were performed on him. The infection affected the second eye and his family took him back to Ujjain and hospitalised but he died on Sunday.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer, Ujjain, Dr Mahaveer Khandelwal, said that out of 17 mucormycosis cases in the city, 13 are admitted to the RD Gardi medical college while four are in a charitable hospital. Barring two of them, all others are stable, he said.

Meanwhile, black fungus continued to surge in Bhopal as 20 fresh cases were reported on Sunday and the Hamidia Hospital, where a mucormycosis ward has been established, started a 30-bed dedicated care unit on Sunday.

“Out of 34 patients of black fungus infection admitted at Hamidia hospital, 31 are referred to our facility from elsewhere,” Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr Jitendra Shukla said.

Scores of others have also reported the infection in Indore and Jabalpur as well among Covid-19 recovered patients.

The government is yet to issue complete data on the infection cases but media reports suggested that 281 have contracted this infection as of now including 27 who have died now.

Covid-19 cases shrink further

Madhya Pradesh continues to consolidate in the fight against Covid-19 as daily cases declined further in the last 24 hours as the State reported 7,106 fresh cases including 982 in Bhopal and 1,487 in Indore. There are little over 94,000 active cases in the state. Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra affirmed that infection is declining in the State including in districts like Gwalior, Datia and Shivpuri. Health teams have been pressed into service to control infection in rural areas as well.

