india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»First Case of Black Fungus Reported in Himachal Pradesh
1-MIN READ

First Case of Black Fungus Reported in Himachal Pradesh

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The woman is also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure, hospital's senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said, adding that she was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 4.

The first case of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, has been detected in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. A native of Khagar in Hamirpur district has been diagnosed with Mucormycosis infection, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital's senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

The woman is currently being treated at IGMC here, where she has been referred from Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital Nerchowk, he added. Her condition is stable and Mucormycosis has been found near her nose, Raj said.

The woman is also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure, he said, adding that she was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 4. She was referred from Hamirpur to Nerchowk Medical College after she started having breathing problem on May 8, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 20, 2021, 20:14 IST