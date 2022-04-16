First Case of Cocaine Seizure in Odisha, Accused's Game Plan Was to Peddle during Hockey World Cup

Following the arrest of two youths for possession of cocaine, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha’s Crime Branch made a startling revelation. The drugs procured were apparently meant to be sold to foreign visitors during Hockey World Cup 2023 to be held in the state.

This is the first case of cocaine seizure in Odisha, according to a police statement.

The STF has confiscated cocaine worth nearly Rs 60 lakh in Bhubaneswar and unearthed that the drug traders had their eyes on the upcoming mega sporting event.

As per primary investigations, said officials, it has been revealed that the cocaine was brought to Delhi from South Africa by the mastermind, Ravi. His plan was to conduct business in Bhubaneswar with the help of his associate, Sunny.

According to the STF, both will be remanded in custody for further investigation.

The cocaine would have been sold using codewords, say officials.

Some South African currency was also seized from Ravi. The STF is going to check the call detail records of the two accused to learn about their international links. It has asked for five days’ remand to interrogate the duo for further investigation.

Jugal Kishore Das, a retired police officer, said, “This is a matter of concern and we should be aware of it. Everyone including police, excise, and narcotics department should be more vigilant and take stern action against the accused."

The probe suggests that Ravi had been in the cocaine trade since 2010. He also had a hotel business in Rajasthan and travel business in Delhi.

He allegedly worked with the cocaine mafia during the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010, when he supplied drugs to foreign sports fans. A key member of his gang was staying in the Turkman Gate area of Delhi.

Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023, he allegedly prepared a blueprint for cocaine peddling. Sunny, who was staying in Bhubaneswar’s Salia Sahi slums and had a bangle business, helped him. His family members said they had no idea about his criminal activities.

“He was staying in my house and doing a bangle business in the Market Building area. But we did not know about this," said Sunny’s father-in-law.

“He had been running the bangle business here for the last few years. We were surprised when we saw the news," said a shopkeeper.

