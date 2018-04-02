First CBSE Exam After Leaks Delayed By an Hour as New High-Tech System Fails

Facing flak after Class X and Class XII question papers were leaked, human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar had promised a hi-tech, leak-proof system of delivering the board exam papers starting Monday.But the assurances seems to have fallen flat on the very first day. Not only did the CBSE fall back on the old way of delivering question papers, the papers were also delivered an hour late at the exam centres. The exam on Monday was the first after the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics question papers were reported as leaked last week. Class 10 students had language exams like Sanskrit, Urdu and French while Class 12 students sat for their Hindi exam.The mechanism that was devised by the government and CBSE to prevent a repeat of the leak involved sending encrypted question papers to the various exam centres in Delhi. The exam centres were to be emailed a link that could only be opened with a password and then print copies themselves.All schools received a circular in this regard on Saturday. High-speed internet, computers, teachers, printers and a room with CCTV cameras installed were made mandatory for the printing, the circular said.It also stated that each school had to ensure that computer teachers/staff reach the centre by 7.30 am on all exam days to handle downloading and printing of the encrypted question papers, and to arrange at least 10 A4 sheets per candidate. Each school had to send details of the number of printers, computers installed, name of the computer staff/teacher in charge with their details, to the board email-id by Sunday 4 pm.The board, however, failed at its end as most of the exam centres did not get the encrypted question papers on time on Monday morning.Finally, the CBSE had to rush the printed papers to various exam centres like it used to do before. Due to this, most of the exam centres in Delhi also got the question papers one hour late. School principals and teachers News18 spoke to said CBSE and HRD ministry can't expect so much on such a short notice.