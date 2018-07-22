English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
First Computer-based Railway Exam on August 9: Board
Candidates can login with their credentials on the above mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date and session and downloading travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-call letter.
New Delhi: Railways have announced dates for its first set of computer-based tests for the 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians to be held on August 9, an official spokesperson of the national transporter said on Sunday.
Around 47.56 lakh candidates have applied for the jobs. Railways said they will activate the mock link for the first stage of the computer-based test on July 26 and the e-call letter will be downloaded by the candidates from the recruitment board website four days prior to the exam.
Candidates can login with their credentials on the above mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date and session and downloading travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-call letter, the notice from the railways said.
The exam will last for an hour for general candidates and 80 minutes for candidates who are differently-abled. It will consist of 75 multiple choice questions and there will be a negative marking (1/3rd) for every incorrect answer, the notice said.
The first stage of computer-based exam will be held on August 9. We would like to appeal to all candidates to refer to the official websites of RRBs for all recruitment related information andnot fall prey to the messages circulated on social media.
"Further beware of touts and job racketeers as we recruit only on merit and the names of all shortlisted candidates will be published on the official websites of RRBs, said Rajesh Bajpai, Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board.
