1-min read

First Coronavirus Case in Andhra Pradesh as Man Who Returned From Italy Tests Positive

Five other people whom the patient came in contact with on return from Italy have been identified and were brought under hospital quarantine as per protocol.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Image for representation.

Amaravati: A man who returned from Italy to Nellore last week tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first such case in Andhra Pradesh, the Medical and Health Department said here on Thursday.

The person developed dry cough and was admitted to the isolation ward in the government hospital at Nellore on his return from the European Nation on March 6.

"Tests on his blood samples at the virology lab in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati confirmed positive for COVID-19," the Health department said in a release.

"The patient is stable and all his vitals are normal and he has recovered from the symptoms. He is keeping good health and will be discharged after 14-days on retesting the sample," it said.

Five other people whom the patient came in contact with on return from Italy have been identified and were brought under hospital quarantine as per protocol, the release added.

