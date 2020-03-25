Pune Couple, Maharashtra's First Coronavirus Patients, Set to be Discharged Today
The couple, admitted to a hospital here on March 9, will be taken home in an ambulance of the Pune Municipal Corporation.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Pune: A Pune-based couple, who were the first COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, have now twice tested negative for the deadly coronavirus and are set to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday, a health official said.
The couple, admitted to a hospital here on March 9, will be taken home in an ambulance of the Pune Municipal Corporation.
"Their first samples after 14 days of isolation period tested negative on Monday. The repeat samples were sent in
next 24 hours on Tuesday and in that also, the couple tested negative," an official from the Pune civic body's health department said.
The couple and their daughter were part of a 40-member tourist group that returned to Mumbai from Dubai on March 1.
They travelled from Mumbai to Pune in a cab.
Besides the couple, their daughter and the cab driver had also tested positive for the coronavirus.
After the isolation period, the first test of their daughter, the cab driver and one more person from the Dubai
trip tested negative on Tuesday, the official said.
"Their repeat samples will be sent today and if they test negative, they will also be discharged," he said.
The condition of the couple is "perfectly fine and they are happy," the official said.
The man said his health and that of his wife, daughter and the cab driver was fine.
Till Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 107 coronavirus cases, the highest in the country so far.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Releases iOS 13.4 And iPadOS 13.4 For iPhone And iPad: Here Are The Release Notes
- Inside Kangana Ranaut's Birthday Celebration at Manali, Rangoli Shares Pics
- Rajeev Khandelwal Narrowly Escaped Sexual Exploitation, Recalls 'He Asked Me to Go to His Bedroom'
- Indians Welcome PM Modi's Country Lockdown Move, But Some Have Questions
- Man Wanted to Visit His Friend amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Delhi Police Has an Epic Advice