First Covid-19 Death in Jharkhand as 72-year-old Man Passes Away in Bokaro
The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19.
Medics shift a relative of a COVID-19 patient of Hindpirhi locality to the Integrated Corona Centre at RIMS in Ranchi. (PTI)
Bokaro (Jharkhand): A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday.
The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.
The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Couple in Quarantine Made an Art Gallery For their Pet Gerbil Complete With a 'Mousa Lisa'
- Zoom Alternatives: Best Video Calling Apps That Don't Sacrifice Your Data and Privacy
- IRCTC is Providing Over 50,000 Packed Meals a Day to 4 Lakh Indians amid Coronavirus Lockdown
- 10 Things Ananya Panday Revealed in Her Candid Live Interaction with Fans
- You Will Probably Not Believe How Much The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Will Apparently Cost