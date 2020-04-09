Take the pledge to vote

First Covid-19 Death in Jharkhand as 72-year-old Man Passes Away in Bokaro

The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI

April 9, 2020
First Covid-19 Death in Jharkhand as 72-year-old Man Passes Away in Bokaro
Medics shift a relative of a COVID-19 patient of Hindpirhi locality to the Integrated Corona Centre at RIMS in Ranchi. (PTI)

Bokaro (Jharkhand): A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday.

The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.

The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

