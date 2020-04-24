First Covid-19 Test to Cost Rs 2,500 in Uttar Pradesh Private Labs

Lucknow: The first test for coronavirus detection in any Uttar Pradesh private lab will come for a maximum of Rs 2,500, the Yogi Adityanath government has given its approval. earlier the labs were charging over Rs 4,000.

Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad, in an order, said: "The infection can be confirmed in a single step test. In such a situation, those who are not coronavirus positive will have to give only Rs 2,500."

He said that the ICMR did not set the fee for the single-step test from the kit, so all the private labs were charging Rs 4,500.

So far, even if a person is not infected with coronavirus, he had to pay a fee of Rs 4,500 for the initial test. Now the person will get a single step check and if the coronavirus is not confirmed, then he will not have to go for the second step check. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had not yet determined the single-step test fee from the kit.

He informed that private labs have to send their reports online to the ICMR and the CMO of the district concerned. Strict action will be taken if there is a complaint of overcharging. After deliberations, the government has fixed a single-phase check of Rs 2,500.

