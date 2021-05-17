First Drive-In Vaccination Centre for People Above 45 Comes Up in Noida

The first ‘drive-in’ vaccination centre started in Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida district on Monday.

In an attempt to speed up the vaccination campaign, the drive-in vaccination centre has started at East Gate DLF Mall and Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. People above the age of 45, who have got the first dose, can get their second dose of vaccine from 9 am to 5 pm. Those who are avoiding going to hospitals, can now get themselves vaccinated in their cars only.

The vaccination centre in Gautam Budh Nagar has been started as a pilot project. If this experiment is successful, then it will be started in other districts of the state as well. A target has been set to vaccinate 200 registered people on the first day.

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Noida on Sunday, had given instructions to increase the speed of vaccination in the district. After this, a drive-in vaccination centre has now been started in Noida from Monday.

CMO Deepak Ohri said, “There is a continuous long queue for vaccinations in hospitals. Many people even have to return without getting vaccinated. Such a programme will reduce the rush for vaccination in hospitals.”

