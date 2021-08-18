First Electric Train Runs on Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur Route at 110 kmph

The electric train on the Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur route will soon be a reality. On Monday, the first electric engine train ran on the tracks of North Western Railways (NWR) after it left the Sawai Madhopur station at 12:30 PM and reached Jaipur at 2:25 PM. According to the Zonal Manager for the Jaipur region, the train ran at a speed of 110 Km/hr. The zonal manager also said that the first run of the train was completed successfully.

As per the reports, Train No. 02939 Pune-Jaipur Superfast was the first train with an electric engine to run on the Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur route. After the successful run of the Pune-Jaipur superfast train, now the railway authorities are going to introduce 20 more electric trains on the same route.

According to the information received from railways, the authorities are working on plans to introduce about 50 trains with electric engines. Reports say that electric trains are more efficient on the economic front as well. The NWR management has also given a list of benefits expected of electrification of the railways, and they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safe and successful execution of the plan.

The introduction of the electric rail system has reinforced Jaipur’s connectivity to central and southern parts of the nation. After the introduction of more electric trains, it is expected that the facility will alleviate and enhance the routes from Jaipur to Indore, Bhopal, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other cities.,

Earlier, in July, the Western Circle Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) R.K. Sharma inspected the electrification work in the yard of Jaipur station and approved the tracks between Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur for the electrification. Moreover, according to the NWR, more than Rs140 crores have been spent on the electrification project. However, electric engines are 25% more efficient and economical. The same figure stands at 40% for passenger trains.

