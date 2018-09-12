First Ever Bihar-Nepal Bus Service Flagged Off 5 Months After Missing Date

Bihar and Nepal are now connected by bus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday flagged off the first bus service between Bihar and Nepal.The service will link Bodh Gaya and Patna in Bihar to Kathmandu and Janakpur in Nepal. "The bus service will strengthen the relations between India and Nepal," Nitish Kumar said.The bus service was commissioned following an agreement between India and Nepal.Sanjay Agrawal, Secretary in the Transport Department, said buses from Kathmandu to Bodh Gaya will start plying in the second week of September.The service between Patna and Kathmandu was due to start in May but was delayed due to lack of official approval from both sides.