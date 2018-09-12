English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Ever Bihar-Nepal Bus Service Flagged Off 5 Months After Missing Date
The service will link Bodh Gaya and Patna in Bihar to Kathmandu and Janakpur in Nepal.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flags off 'Bharat Nepal Maitri Bus Seva' bus service between Patna to Nepal and Bodhgaya to Kathmandu, at CM secretariat, in Patna on Tuesday, Sept 11, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Bihar and Nepal are now connected by bus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday flagged off the first bus service between Bihar and Nepal.
The service will link Bodh Gaya and Patna in Bihar to Kathmandu and Janakpur in Nepal. "The bus service will strengthen the relations between India and Nepal," Nitish Kumar said.
The bus service was commissioned following an agreement between India and Nepal.
Sanjay Agrawal, Secretary in the Transport Department, said buses from Kathmandu to Bodh Gaya will start plying in the second week of September.
The service between Patna and Kathmandu was due to start in May but was delayed due to lack of official approval from both sides.
The service will link Bodh Gaya and Patna in Bihar to Kathmandu and Janakpur in Nepal. "The bus service will strengthen the relations between India and Nepal," Nitish Kumar said.
The bus service was commissioned following an agreement between India and Nepal.
Sanjay Agrawal, Secretary in the Transport Department, said buses from Kathmandu to Bodh Gaya will start plying in the second week of September.
The service between Patna and Kathmandu was due to start in May but was delayed due to lack of official approval from both sides.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Series 4 with ECG Integration, Bigger Display Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
- Tata Tiago NRG Launched at Rs 5.5 Lakh in India, Gets SUV-Like Design
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...