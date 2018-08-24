English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
First-ever Penguin Born in India Dies at Mumbai's Byculla Zoo
Hatched on August 15, the penguin died on August 22, shocking the Byculla Zoo authorities.
The Humboldt penguin after it was born at the Byculla Zoo. (Image tweeted by @ANI)
Mumbai: The first-ever Humboldt penguin, born in Mumbai zoo last week, died here two days ago, an official said here on Friday.
Hatched on August 15, the penguin died on August 22 (Wednesday), shocking the zoo authorities.
An autopsy was performed by a three-member team of the Bombay Veterinary College, Parel, at the zoo hospital.
The preliminary report revealed that the chick suffered from "new-born anomalies like yolk sac retention and liver dysfunction" resulting in its death.
The Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan & Zoo authorities said that parents of the chick -- Mr. Molt and Flipper -- took good care of it after it was hatched, but it failed to survive.
However, it is not clear why the development was kept under wraps by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for more than two days though the chick's birth had generated huge enthusiasm among Mumbaikars.
After mating in captivity, the penguin pair Mr Molt and Flipper, finally delivered an egg in early-July at the BMC's VJBU, or Mumbai Zoo, proving a big morale-booster for the civic body which had come under heavy fire for importing the endangered flightless birds from South Korea.
Eight Humboldt Penguins, three males, three females and two chicks -- later named as Dory, Donald, Daisy, Popeye, Olive, Bubble, Flipper and Mr Molt -- were imported here from Seoul's COEX Aquarium on July 26, 2016.
However, one female, Dory could not survive and died on October 23 (2016) following a bacterial infection during the period of acclimatization.
After Dory's death, questions were raised on the wisdom of keeping these birds in hot Indian climatic conditions, especially since 2000, as they figure on the "Vulnerable" category in the Red List of International Union for Conservation of Nature, Switzerland.
The Humboldt penguins have a life-span of around 25 years.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
