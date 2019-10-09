First Five Days of October Sees 142 Cases of Dengue in Ahmedabad

The mosquito-borne disease dengue claimed the life of a medical student on Monday in Ahmedabad. The 18-year-old student of MK Shah Medical College reportedly lost her life to the viral disease dengue. Notably, with rains subsiding, there has been a spike in the number of cases of mosquito-borne diseases and monsoon diseases.

According to an AMC health officer, who spoke to TOI, there has been 70 cases of malaria that have been reported besides 102 cases of typhoid, 78 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea as well as 60 of jaundice.

According to the TOI report, the first five days of this month, saw 142 cases of dengue reported in the city. The number includes cases from both AMC-run and private hospitals. Moreover, 70 cases of malaria have been reported so far. Last year, in October 1,234 dengue cases and 478 cases of malaria were reported.

Furthermore, the report stated that 102 cases of typhoid, 78 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea and 60 cases of jaundice have been reported till now in October.

Notbaly, in entire October last year, 350 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, 290 cases of jaundice, 343 typhoid cases and 1 case of cholera were reported.

Compared to 1,76,434 blood samples collected in October 28, this year, 15,930 blood samples have already been collected till October 5. Speaking about the same to TOI, Dr Bharat Shah, consultant physician at Rajasthan Hospital said that the rise in number of cases is due to congestion, dirt and filth all around which gives rise to mosquitoes. He further added that there are at least 10 patients of dengue and viral fever that he encounters daily but people need not panic.

They should consume plenty of liquids and take proper medication, he further advised.

Furthermore, Dr Nilay Suthar, professor of medicine at LG Hospital suggested that every citizen should be a warrior against dengue.

He went on to add that AMC is doing its bit and that citizens should also ensure that cleanliness is maintained. He advised that to avoid mosquito bites, people should use repellent and wear full clothes.

Bhavin Solanki, who is in-charge health officer, AMC said that this is the peak season as the rain has subsided and in this duration there are maximum number of cases. Speaking about the death of the medical student Solanki added that they have come to know about the death due to dengue, however they have not received any confirmed report and are investigating the matter.

