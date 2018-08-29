Kochi Airport Resumes Operations After 15-Day Shutdown, Flight from Ahmedabad First to Land

The Cochin international airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with an Indigo flight from Ahmedabad landing at the airport, which had discontinued operations from August 14 due to flooding.Indigo flight 667 from Ahmadabad to Kochi landed at 2pm, the airline said.The airport, the seventh busiest in the country, had been rendered non-functional since August 14 after the deluge that devastated the state between August 8 and 22, forced government to allow commercial flights from the Naval facility in the heart of the city from August 20.The airport authorities had first announced the shuttering of the facility till August 18, which was then extended to 26 and further to 29 as water levels continued to rise inundating the runway, the terminals as well as the large solar farm surrounding the airport.This forced the DGCA to ask airlines to divert Kochi bound flights to the other two airports in the state in Thiruvanathapuram or Kozhikode or Coimbatore in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Mangalore in Karnataka.Jet Airways, too, is set to operate flights to the city. "Jet Airways will resume its scheduled operations to Cochin International Airport (CIAL) from August 29. The airline's first flight to Kochi (9W 0403 from Mumbai) is scheduled to arrive at 15:50 hrs," Jet Airways said in a statement.It is estimated that the Cochin International Airport suffered at least Rs 220 crore losses due to the fortnight-long closure of operations.