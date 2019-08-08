First Indian Airport with Four Runways: Know What Else the ‘Phase 3A' Expansion Project has in Store for Delhi’s IGI Airport

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is set for an overhaul of facilities to shore up the current annual capacity of nearly 66 million passengers to 100 million by 2022.

The 'Phase 3A' infrastructure expansion includes construction of fourth runway, a first in India, expansion of T1 apron area and development of dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

These works, upon completion by June 22, would not only increase the passenger handling capacity of the Delhi airport to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in the next three years, but also enhance the airside capacity to handle 140 MPPA," the DIAL said.

GMR Group, which has 54 percent stake in the DIAL. said the capital expenditure for the Phase 3A expansion plan would be Rs 9,800 crore.

The DIAL said that entire engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works of Phase 3A expansion have been entrusted to L&T

"The works (under Phase 3A) have begun on all the fronts," it added.

The DIAL said under the proposed plan, the entire T1 apron comprising arrival and departure terminals would be demolished for a new and expanded apron to provide a higher capacity layout with 82 stands.

"The new T1 apron, apart from having an increased number of stands, would be equipped with latest technological upgrades, including Visual Docking Guidance System, Fuel Hydrant System, Ground Power Units, Pre-conditioned Air," it added.

Under Phase 3A, a flyover would be constructed at the Aerocity metro station junction to reduce travel time from T1 terminal to T3 terminal.

There will be an increase in security screening systems and baggage handling. The new integrated T1 apron’s passenger handling capacity would go up from 20 MPPA to 40 MPPA.

The integrated terminal will see less-longer queues by offering several passenger-friendly facilities such as Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks, Facial Recognition, Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), and Common Usage Self Service (CUSS).

Besides the new T1 Apron, the IGI Airport will also have a fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT). Landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements

T3 modification works would also be carried out and the Central Spine Road would be widened from 8 lanes to 12 lanes. A realignment of a section of the Radisson Road to the tune of 1 km, with an underpass would also be done.

The Terminal Departure ramp and Arrival Forecourt will have additional lanes.

To segregate the heavy vehicle movement from passenger vehicles, a dedicated corridor for cargo movement in and out of the airport will be constructed.

The upgrades will make Delhi Airport the first airport in India to have four runways as well as dual ECT.

The International transfer area of Terminal 3 will also increase. and a 7th check-in island added in T3 with associated Baggage Handling Systems and 2 Arrival Carousels.

For passengers’ facility, the IT systems of the entire Baggage Handling System of T3 are being upgraded. With all these enhancements, the passenger throughout of T3 would go up from 34 MPPA to 45 MPPA.

