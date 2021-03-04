First Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh hosted the first of the Kisan Mahapanchayats at Delanpur in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

As announced earlier, the Congress leaders tried making it an apolitical event and instead of sitting on stage, sat on the ground and also refrained from addressing the event.

Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh, former MPCC chief Arun Yadav, former union minister Kantilal Bhuria and other leaders were present on the occasion.

The party has planned a series of mahapanchayats in the central Indian state to generate support for the farm agitation going on in the national capital for several months.

Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, the president of Bharatiya Kisan Union in his address, slammed the farm laws saying it will make small level farmers compete with their counterparts in developed countries who have vast resources and possess large pieces of agricultural land.

These laws will ensure that farmers are forced to sell their land as they won’t have any other option, Chadhuni said. “Once the foodgrain will be stocked in limited numbers of companies, prices will skyrocket like it happened in case of onion and pulses,” Chadhuni said, greeting farmers for extending support to agitating farm unions.

The Congress is trying its best to convey a message that this is an agitation run by the farmers and the grand old party is only voicing concerns of the farmers.

Those in the event urged Digvijaya Singh to speak on the occasion but he said that he was there in the event to listen to the farmers.

Ahead of the event, Singh said that he won’t speak on political issues until the farmers’ events are continuing.

Arun Yadav said that this is an apolitical programme in which they were trying to associate every section and every political party against farm laws.

Kisan Mahapanchayats are also scheduled in other districts including Dhar, Sheopur and Ujjain.