First Lady Savita Kovind Stiches Mask for Delhi Shelter Homes in Fight Against Coronavirus

New Delhi: First lady Savita Kovind stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President's Estate on Wednesday to aid people in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The masks made were distributed at various shelter homes that come under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, according to news agency ANI.

Cloth masks, three-layered surgical masks and N95 respirator are mainly being used as preventive measures against getting infected by the virus.

Health experts have recommended using masks and maintaining social distancing as the most effective methods to curb the spread of the disease that has infected over 2 million people and killed 180,289 across the globe.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365